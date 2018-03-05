He māharahara kua pupū i te Tatauranga hou

Ko te Tatauranga rua mano tekau mā waru, heoi he āwangawanga kāre te hunga kāenga kore e kautetia.

Ko tā te Tatauranga he kohi raraunga mō te motu kia haere whakamua, engari kei hea te wāhanga ki te hunga kāenga kore? Koia te pātai a Mārama Fox.

Hei tāna, “Mo te hunga kāenga kāre tonu rātau e mōhio ka haere koe ki hea, ka whakakī i te aha, kāre pea wētahi e mōhio he census kei te haere.”

Ko tā te Tatauranga he ine i te nama o ngā tāngata kei ngā wāhi noho puta noa i te motu. Hei tā Tatauranga Aotearoa,“If census field staff find a rough sleeper they enumerate (count) that person (and indicate on the dwelling form that the person is a rough sleeper), but it is not feasible to find every possible rough sleeping location in New Zealand and check for people in all those locations.”

Hei tā Fox he āwangawana kei makere i te kupenga te hunga pakeke, te hunga kore wāea anō hoki.

“Ki te kore he kāenga ka tuku tō pepa ki hea? Engari tēnei tau kārekau he pepa ki te kore koe e hiahia, ki te kore koe e waea atu ki te rapu pepa.”

Ko tā te Tatauranga Aotearoa, “SeniorNet will open their 70 Learning Centers throughout the country for people to drop in and use their computers to access the census form with the help of SeniorNet staff.”

I raro i Ture Tatauranga kotahi mano iwa rau whitu tekau mā rima, ki te kore te tangata e whakakī kei hāmenetia.

Ko tā Tatauranga Aotearoa, “Households who haven't completed their forms after these reminders will be visited by our field teams. If people still refuse to take part after these visits, then Stats NZ will consider prosecution.”

Engari ahakoa te whainga a te Tatauranga, e kore tonu e mōhio mēnā ka tutuki te pātai ki te katoa.

Hei āpōpō tū ai te Tatauranga, mehemea e hiahia ana koe ki te tono i ngā rārangi pātai pepa, ki te korero rānei ki tētahi tangata i roto i te reo Māori, waea atu ki 0800 236 787.