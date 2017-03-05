He kōrero tiaki whenua ki ngā rangatahi o te ao

Ko te whai rongoā mō ngā take taiao me ngā take rangatahi he kaupapa kōrero i te hōtaka o te hui rua tekau mā iwa o Ship for World Youth. Ko Aotearoa i waenga i ngā māngai tekau mā rua nō ngā whenua o te ao i tere te Moananui a Kiwa, ā, e ai ki te manukura o te kapa o Aotearoa, ki a Jay Rerekura, kei te para a ngāi Māori i te huarahi.

Hotu ana te ngākau o te ope kaipuke mō ngā rangatahi i te ao, i te hokinga ki te kāinga mai i Tōkio, me tā rātou haerenga pārekareka hei whakawhanake i ngā pūkenga kaitātaki me te whanaungatanga.

E ai ki tētahi Tarketi o Aotearoa a Jay Rerekura, “We carry our Iwi and our own kaupapa with us as well. So we've had people that are supporting people like Ihumātao, peace through dialogue. Carrying our own learnings around kaupapa haka and around tikanga. It's just an opportunity to share cultures.”

Hei tā tētahi Taraketi ano a Pania Newton, “I reira mātou e kōrero ana mō ngā take e pēhi ana ki runga i a ngāi tātou te iwi rangatahi o Aotearoa, pērā ki ngā hētanga e pā ana ki te mauhere tangata, te whakamomori, ngā pōharatanga, me ērā atu momo mahi, anō hoki, he kaupapa tino take ki tōku ake ngākau ko te kaupapa e pēhi ana ki runga i a ngāi tātou o te whānau ki Ihumātao.”

I terea e ngā kaiārahi mātātahi rua RAU whā tekau mā whā i ngā rā toru tekau mā whā mai i Yokohama ki Ngā motu o Horomona, Tāmaki Makaurau, Whīti me Vanuatu, ki te matapaki i ngā take nui i te ao.

E ai ki a Rerekura, “Indigenous issues around the world are very similar to us but I think Māori, we're a bit further down the track in terms of our development. So a lot of those countries are really looking to us to see what we're doing and are very interested in why our culture is so strong.”

Hei tā tētahi ano Taraketi a Te Wai Coulston, “Climate change is a massive one. When we met the Fijian prime minister and president they really emphasised how important that is to them as an island nation, same with Tonga and same with everyone.”

He mea tautoko ā putea nā te kāwanatanga o Hapani, i tīmata i ngā tau ono tekau, kia whai wāhi ō rātou rangatahi ki te toro atu me te whakapakari i te whanaungatanga ki ngā rangatahi i whenua kē atu.

“Other delegations could really thrive off the Māori spirit, about how we've gone about things. When we came to the port of call we went to Bastion Point and they got the whole run through. So everyone on the boat was repping Māori hard by the end of it.”

Ka āta whakaaro, whakatīnana anō hoki ngā māngai i ngā kaupapa mahi kua ākona hei ngā wiki e tū nei.