He kaupapa tautoko i ngā pāpā mahi tūkino ko Breakthrough te ingoa

He whitu rau ono tekau ngā tāne tūkino e matapaetia ka whai hua nā te kaupapa Breakthrough kia whakatipu oranga ki ō rātou whānau. I raro i Te Ope Whakaora me te Rōpū Parenting Place e manako ana ka whakapakari ake te whānau nā te whakakore te mahi tūkino.

He whakapakari i te whānau te kiko o te kaupapa Breakthrough.

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere a Jono Bell nō Te Ope Whakaora, "When the relationship between the child and the dad is strong we're going to see a reduction in violence, more strong kids and better education and health outcomes."

Ko te whakapae, tata ki te ono tekau ōrau o ngā pāpā ka uru ki te kaupapa he Māori, ā, nā tēnei he tikanga Māori te āhua o ngā mahi.

E toru ngā taumata, he akoranga whakatipu tamariki, he whai kaitohutohu, he haerenga anō hoki mā te papa me tana tamaiti ki te whakarenarena i te taukāea.

Ko tā Ta Michael Jones, Māngai ki Breakthrough, "As long as there are good people around, as long as there is good whanau and community around, you can change the cycle."

He korero e tautoko ana a Pio Terei he Māngai hoki ki te kaupapa.

“Ko tētahi o nga mate ko te whakamā ne? He tangata koretake tēnei, he tangata patu wahine tēnei na kua whakamā. Well we've got to get over that whakamā and rebuild."

E manako ana ngā kaiwhakahaere e whitu rau ono tekau mano tāra ka kohia i te Hapa Kohi Moni o Te Warewhare kia tū tuatahi ai te kaupapa mō ngā tau e rua.

Ko tā te Tahūhū o Parenting Place a Greg Fleming, "We focus on upskilling the dad's confidence and ability as a parent and focusing therefore on the quality of the relationship they have with their children, and the transformation is massive."

Ka tohia ngā pāpā e Te Ope Whakaora. Ka timata te kaupapa hei te tau e heke mai nei.