He kauapapa hei pakari i ngā mauhere kia whiwhi mahi

Kua kite ngā kaituku mahi, me pehea e taea te tuku tūranga mahi ki ngā mauhere. Na te Minita Take Ara Poutama nā Louise Upston he parakuihi i hautū kia kite ai ngā kaituku mahi i ngā kaupapa whakangungu a te Ara Poutama hei whakatikatika i ngā kōpaka ki te ao mahi.

He hui e noho ai ngā pūkenga o te hunga hara hei mea tīpako mā ngā kaituku mahi o te motu.

E ai ki te Minita Upston, “For our inmates and our former inmates, they don’t know what it’s like to have had a job. They don’t know what it’s like to be able to provide for their families. One thing that I want to ask you this morning is to consider giving that to someone else.”

Nā te Minita Ara Poutama nā Louise Upston ngā kaituku mahi i hāute i te ata nei, hei whakaatu i te hunga hara whai pūkenga ka tāea pea te whakakapī i ngā tūnga kei te noho wātea tonu.Ko Chris tētahi o taua hunga hara rā kua mahi ki te Ara Poutama, ā kua whai mahi, ko tōna whainga inaianei he whakaatu atu ki te hunga hara ka taea hoki e rātou.

“For Māori men in general, the first barrier is getting over being whakama and being shy. Just opening yourself up, and having a voice. It’s a key to getting the support that they need. And maybe they can make it more available so that it’s black and white in front of your face.”

Māori Corrections director Neil Campbell says, “110 people have been placed into employment by these types of relationships, of that 210 people that have been placed into employment in that 11 months. 56% of them are Māori. We’ve found the confidence of inmate improves when they find employment.”

Hei tā Chris, rawe katoa nga rautaki, me nga ratonga a te Ara Poutama, engari me ngāwari ake mo te hunga hara ki te kimi i ēnei ratonga. Hei tāna, arā ngā pukenga kei rō whare herehere, ā, ko tāna me whakapuaki ake tēna ki ngā kaituku mahi.

“Give us a chance. I’m living proof that the programme works and with your support and the mentors that should be put in place. I’m guessing that’s what’s going to happen after today. This will happen and you're going to be doing society, in general, a great service.”

Ko te tūmanako o Chris, ka haere tonu ēnei mahi pai a te Ara Poutama puta atu ana te hunga hara i nga whare herehere.