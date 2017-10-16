He hua o te ako a te Māori ki te kōrero Manadarin - Ahorangi Makere Mutu

Ko te wiki o te reo Hainamana tēnei. E ai ki te tohunga toihau a Makere Mutu, he hua o te ako a te Māori ki te kōrero Manadarin.

Ko tā Ahorangi Makere Mutu, "Mehemea e hiahia ana tātou ki te mahi i tēnei mahi pakihi, ko te mea nui ko te whanaungatanga i waenganui i ngā iwi e rua, ā, ko te mea pai ko tēnei mea te whakawhitiwhiti kōrero."

Neke atu i te toru tekau mano tamariki i ako i tētahi reo Hainamana i te tau rua mano ngahuru mā rima. Ko tā Tze Louis Ngā-Tai, he maha ngā hua mō te Māori me te Hainamana ki te whakawhanaunga rāua ki a rāua anō.

"When you know a person's language you know their culture, so for Māori, if they know Chinese, they will be able to easily express what they are wanting from a business and vice versa and they'll be able to understand certain concepts that you can't really translate into English."

Kua toru tau te hāereere a Ngāti Kahu ki Haina, he mahi pākihi te take, ā, ia wā kua kawea he kaiwhakapākeha, engari ko tā Ahorangi Mutu, me tōtika te whakawhiti kōrero ki a rātou.

"He pai ake mēnā ka kōrero mātou o Ngāti Kahu i Te Reo o Haina, arā te Mandarin, ā me kōrero hoki rātou i te reo Māori, koirā tō mātou hiahia."

Ko tā Tze Lewis Ngā-Tai, "Ki ōku whakaaro he tino rawe ki te ako i Te Reo Hainamana, i te reo Māori, ki te hono i a tātou."

Ko tēnei te rangi tuatahi o te wiki o te reo Hainamana tuatoru ki Aotearoa.