Haka video for Mark 'The Super Samoan' Hunt goes viral

He kiriata nā Mark 'The Super Samoan' Hunt mō te haka, e horapa ana te kitea i te ipurangi. Tōna kotahi miriona, waru rau mano ngā tāngata kua mātakitaki i te haka, nā te whare whakapakari tinana o Heartbreak Conditioning i Te One Koura, me te kaiwhakaari Games of Thrones a Jason Momoa, hei whakamihi i a Hunt i mua i tāna tukinga UFC ki a Derrick Lewis hei te marama e tū mai nei.

He toa e whakamihia ki te haka i mua i tāna kake atu ki te mura o te pakanga.

Ko tā Cole Smith, Kaiako, Heartbreak Conditioning, “It was more just a message from the heart for the bro Mark and all the things that he's done for the sport and all the things he represents, yeah that was the main thing and then Jason Momoa jumping into too which was obviously a prominent profile of Polynesian people too so I thought it would be a good message too at the same time.”

Hei tā Smith e ohorere katoa ana ia i te rongonui o te haka me te kaiwhakaari, Kanaka Maoli hoki a Momoa.

Ko tā Smith, “He was always a big fan of Mark's and we all sort of just had lunch and then he was always talking about Māori culture and that and we were all starting to prepare to do haka for Mark so invited him along to see if he was keen.”

Ko Mānuka Whakawaha te ingoa o te haka na Tapuna Nepe i tito, e kōrero ana mō te whai a te tangata i ōna moemoeā. He karere e rongo kaha ana te toa taumaha ka tuki atu ki tōna hoariri nō Amerika a Derrick Lewis.

Hei tā Smith, “Mark's been training the house down so he's looking really good. Weights are in check and game plan looks pretty solid and he's really pumped up for this one obviously coming home and that back to Auckland. He's obviously pretty pumped after the haka everything else like too.”

E mea ana a Smith nā te tautoko a te iwi kainga i tika ai tā Hunt waiaro tōmua i tana hokitanga mai ki te wā kainga.

Ko tā Smith, “We're going home which is an important part of his career, especially since he hasn't fought there for over 16 years type thing. So yeah just wanted to send him off and give him something unique from us.”

Hei te tekau ma tahi o Pipiri tuki pihi ki te pihi ngā pūru nei.