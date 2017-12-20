FOMA disagrees with Australia's claim to Mānuka Honey trademark

Ko tā te Heamana o FOMA, ko tā Traci Houpapa, me whai wāhi te Māori ki ngā whakawhitinga kōrero me ngā whakatau mō te mīere Mānuka. Ko nga kai-mahi mīere o Ahitereira kei te tohe atu ki ngā mana o Ingarangi i whakaae, nō Aotearoa motuhake ake te tohu mīere mānuka.

E whakahē ana te Heamana o FOMA a Traci Houpapa i tā Ahitereiria kokoraho, kei te whai mana hoki rātou ki te ingoa o Mānuka.

"Mānuka is a Māori word and Mānuka is kaupapa Māori. The UK trademark is very clear that the genus grown in NZ should be termed and deemed Mānuka. We recognise what Australia is saying but we don't agree with that."

Ko tā Houpapa kaore ano kia whakatauhia te momo taiao o te Mānuka o Aotearoa, ā, e āwangawanga ana a FOMA mō ngā tini raru ka pā ki ngā kaimīere Māori i te iti o te wā hei huri mā rātou.

"The economic impact of that definition and the coversation that's been had largely around Mānuka has a potential impact of around $80-million to $100-million and we're concerned around that. We recognise that FOMA and other industry partners like the Mīere Working Group need to be at the table with the UMF Association along with Apiculture NZ and Government to talk though these issues."

Ko tāna he tauira tēnei kia kaha ake a Ngāi Māori ki ngā āhuatanga tauhokohoko pakihi puta noa i te ao na runga i te mōhio ko te kaihoko te manutaki e ārahi ana i te mahi pakihi.

"The consumer-focused market-led approach means that Māori need to be more vigilant in terms of international branding international positioning and not only that the protection of our intellectual property and our cultural property in terms of global markets. Now that's a conversation that's been had for a long time. FOMA has been talking with market industry and government on that and that's a conversation that will be continued and we look forward to picking that up in the New Year.”

Ko tā te Kāhui Mānuka ki Ahitereiria e waru tekau ngā momo Mānuka o reira, ā, kua hokona e ia taua rawa mai anō i ngā tau kotahi mano e waru rau.