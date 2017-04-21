Firing up the ANZAC debate

He whakawhiti kōrero i mua i te rā ANZAC te whainga o tētahi ringatoi no Kerikeri, e mōhiotia whānuitia ana mō ōna pikitia tautohetohe hāngai ki te ahurea Māori, Pākehā hoki. Ko "Remember Them" te ingoa o taua whakawhitinga kōrero, e whakaatu ana i tētahi wahine poho kore kākāhu me ētahi kōpere, ngā ingoa pakanga hoki e pupuri ana i tētahi mere.

Ko tā Lester Hall he tohu whakamaumahara tēnei mō Ngā Hōia o Aotearoa i hinga ki te pakanga, rātou anō hoki i mate ki ngā pakanga whenua, pakanga pū hoki.

Hei tā Lester Hall, Ringatoi, “It's about why don't we not get taught about our wars in our schools? It's about who are we and how do we respect each other? How do we find each other today; Māori, Pākehā and new citizens as a unified group who are prepared to stand for and fight for each other?"

Ko tā Leilani Kake, Ringatoi, "My initial reaction was a little bit of cultural cringe to be honest, but then I was intrigued and wanted to know more."

Ma te hunga Pākeha ngā mahi a Hall, e mōhiotia whānuitia ana mō te whakaara i te tautohetohe. Ko tā Kake ahakoa e tautoko ia tā Hall kaupapa, na te hanga o te pikitia kua tata ngāro te kōrero.

Hei tā Kake, "There's the context of indigenous representation or misrepresentation, the female body and female nude, the tattooed body, pop-culture, Christian, Western art context as well."

Ko tā Hall he kitenga nopenope ki ōna mahi. Ko tā Kake he kitenga tēnei ki te ao toi, he āhuatanga kia whakatipu hoki i te mahi.

Hall says he deliberately uses appropriation in his work. And Kake says appropriation is vital for art to grow.

Hei tā Kake, "Nothing is ever truly original. In terms for New Zealand art to grow there needs to be experimentation, appropriation the use of different media and tools."

Ko tā Hall, "How can I approach Māori about my conversation as a Pākehā if I don't speak to them in visuals they understand?

"I can't reference my conversation without referencing things Māori."

Ko tā Kake ehara te kiko o te mahi toi i te rata i te pai i te hē rānei, ēngari kei ia tangata kē o rātou ake whakaaro.