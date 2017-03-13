English Rugby team equal the world record for most consecutive victories

E whakapae ana tētahi kaikōrero whutupōro a Scotty Stevenson ka whakararu te Kapa Ingārangi i te Kapa O Pango ki te tukituki ēnei tīma hei ngā rā whakatā. I puta ēnei whakaaro whai muri i tā Ingārangi whakatutuki i te rekoata ā-ao mō te maha o ana wikitoria.

Tē whakaaro noa te whakaminenga ka tutuki i a Ingārangi kia tekau mā waru ngā wikitōria karapīpiti

Hei tā Scotty Stevenson - Kaikōrero Whutupōro, “They are a very good side, and the one thing Eddie Jones has done, that I don't think he gets enough credit for, is create the depth, and depth is a hallmark of how the All Blacks play the game and how they've built their brand over the years, and England seem to be on the same track at the moment.”

I tērā wā i konei a Ingārangi, i hinga rātou i a Aotearoa toru ki te kore. Ki te tākaro ki Ingārangi, ka tata ake te tatau.

Ko tā Stevenson, “If the All Blacks were to play England at Twickenham this weekend, I would think you would have to say England would be favourites. Eleven of their eighteen wins have come at home and they've turned Twickenham into a fortress over the last few years.”

Ko te tautohe a ētahi me i tūtaki ngā kapa nei i te Whiringa-a-Rangi, i te wā i hinga ai a Aotearoa i a Airani, ka toa i a Ingarangi te tukinga.

Hei tā Stevenson, “I think what we've seen over the Six Nations is England definitely deserved champions. They still have to pay Ireland, so there's a score to settle there. I think England could well have beaten the All Blacks on the same day, the same occasion and the same venue.”

Manohi anō, pai kē atu te rekoata o Aotearoa - tekau mā waru ngā wikitoria, ko tētahi hoki he whiringa toa. Heoi, e toru ki te kore te rekoata a Ingārangi ki a Ahitereiria.

Ko tā Stevenson, “Well it's quite incredible when a team's achieved something like this, and now there's question marks over the fact they've won eighteen games. But of course, they haven't played the All Blacks which seems to be the major sticking point for people. I would say though the All Blacks never played England in their run of eighteen test victories, so perhaps the English could claim the same at the moment.”

Hei te taenga mai o te kapa Raiona me tatari ngā O Pango mō te tau rua mano tekau mā waru kia tukituki i a Ingārangi.