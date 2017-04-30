East Coast company welcomes legalization of hemp seed consumption

E tautoko ana te kamupene nō Te Tairāwhiti e whakaputa ana i te kōaka, i te whakatau ka whai hua a Aotearoa whānui i te whanaketanga mai o ngā kākano kōaka, whai muri i tētahi whakaaetanga e whakaae ana hei kai te kōaka i Aotearoa nei.

He hiahia tā Hikurangi Enterprises kia whai painga i runga i te panonitanga o te ture whakahē kākano kōaka.

Ko tā te kōrero o Manu Caddie o Hikurangi Enterprises, "We definitely have been looking at seed as a product that we can grow here and supply we have a little bit from our 1st crop over the last summer we're looking at options for that at the moment it's been allowed to be used for cold press to date but we might be able to do some other things with it in the future"

E tipu haere ana te mākete hokohoko kākano kōaka puta noa i te ao. Ko tōna wāriu, he kotahi piriona tāra.

"The returns on hemp seed will probably be $3000-$5000 a hectare instead of $400-$1000 a hectare you can get for maize or corn"

E ai ki Marama Davidsion o te roopu Kākāriki, kua tō roatia te whakahau nei.

"Ka tū māia tēnei kāwanatanga ki te tautoko i te mahi kākano kōaka, ā, ka whai i ngā hua mo tēnei mahi. He mahi pai mo ngā rangatahi he pai tēnei momo pakihi mo ngā hapori Māori, he pai mo ngā rohe, mo te ohanga pai mo ngā rohe. No reira me tautoko i tēnei panoni."

Ko te whakapae, mā te hauhake kākano, ka tipu ngā tūranga mahi ki Aotearoa.

Ko tā Manu, "There'll be new jobs locally, there'll be new jobs manufacturing, we dont have a factory here that's licensed for food preperation at the moment that might be something that happens in the future or that might be something that we send over to Gisborne and that creates jobs there."

I mua i te whakamana, he whakatika ture ārahi te mahi. E matapae ana ka tekau mā waru marama te roa.