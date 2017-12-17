E whakatipu pūkenga kaiārahi ana te hunga rangatahi ki te wānanga o Good 2 Great

Neke atu i te ono tekau rangatahi i tatū atu ki te wānanga pūkenga o Good To Great ki Tāmaki Makaurau, he mea hanga te kaupapa kia wāwāhi ai ngā uauatanga ka pā atu ki te hunga taiohi.

Ko tā te kairotarota rongonui, ko tā Jai Selkirk, "It's stuff like these that gave me confidence to talk in front of people, we'll be in a group of 10 or so and you don't want to share in front of them but then afterwards you want to share everything you write, you want to have a word in everything and it just helps you to do stuff like that."

E ai ki te kaiwaiata rongonui, e ai ki a Stan Walker, "I've just seen so many different groups of rangatahi and the different effects and just seeing them joyous and come out of their bubbles and their shells."

E ai ki tētahi rīpoata a Youthline, ko te kōhukihuki te mate nui ka pā atu ki te hunga i waenga i ngā tau tekau mā ono me te rua tekau mā whā te pakeke. Ko tā Selkirk, arā noa atu te āwhina ka taka iho i ngā ratonga pēnei.

"It actually is really helpful they give lessons about life, and to have someone like Stan Walker here to bring in a crowd of young people who would probably never come to this thing, it's cool learning off someone you idolize."

E ai ki te rīpoata, he tino ārai te whakamā mō te hunga rangatahi i tā rātou whai tautoko, ā, i te nuinga o te wā ka tiro rātou ki te ipurangi kia whai whakautu. Ko tā te kaiwaiata tā Stan Walker, ka tiro hoki rātou ki ngā tāngata kei ō rātou ake reanga.

"It's actually quite amazing and encouraging and almost like a boot up the bum for myself when I see other rangatahi support and connect to other rangatahi."

Nā Youthline te kaupapa i whakatū, ā, ko Coca-Cola ngā kaitautoko ā-putea. E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere ā-motu o Coca-Cola, e ai ki a Sandhya Pillay, me aro atu ngā pakihi ki ngā kaupapa pēnei kia ea ai ngā take ā-hapori.