E whakaora ana ngā kaiwhakatere waka o Hāmoa i ngā tikanaga o mua

Kua tau mai tetahi waka hourua nō hāmoa ki aotearoa mō te ahurei a kupe, me te aha, e toro atu ana ōna tohunga ki nga tohunga whakatere waka maori ki te whakarauora i ā rātou ake tikanga, i tāmate ai i te rau tau tekau ma waru.

Me he ika ki tuawhenua, kua pīkauria mai te waka hourua kotahi o hamoa ki tāmaki makaurau.

E ai ki te Perehitini o Samoan Voyaging Society a Schannel van Dijken ki a Te Kāea, “Unfortunately due to the weather and some circumstances, for safety we have Gaualofa shipped from Samoa.”

Kua toru wiki a gaualofa e noho puku ana i runga i tōna kaipuke rino. Nā whai anō te uruhau me te harikoa o ōna kaumoana. Kua tau mai ia ki Aotearoa.

Hei tā Tētahi Kaumātua a Gaualofa a Lavata’I Mailagi, “Been so emotional about this moment. We've been working hard to get here.”

E ai ki a Van Dijken, “She's actually done her own trip around the pacific while getting here. The cargo ship went to Rarotonga, went to Tonga, Niue.”

Koinei te tuarua o ngā terenga mai a Gaualofa, mai i te tau 2014. Tōna kaupapa, ko te Ahurei-a-Kupe ka tū ki Pōneke a tērā marama. Heoi ano, ko tōna matua, toro atu ki nga tohunga o Aotearoa, ki te whakarauora i nga kōrero whakatere waka o Hamoa, i mate ai i te rau tau tekau ma waru.

Hei tā Mailagi, “It's so sad that we have lost a lot of our knowledge. The way the used to navigate using the stars, the sun, the moon, the clouds, the environment.”

E ai ki a Van Dijken, “It's reviving the traditional way we used to sail, but also the traditional way that we used to look at our resources and look at our land and our sea.”

Kua tere te waka nei ki ngā pito o te ao. Engari, hei tā ngā tohunga nei, kaore he hua o ēnā mātauranga ki te korehāhā te taiao e mahana haere nei.

Hei tā Mailagi, “With the arrival of new things like plastic, it seems to be ruining our homes.”

E ai ki a Van Dijken, “We know we've been having these increased storm frequencies, the temperature of the waters going up, land is eroding, but there's things the communities can do that can help mitigate that.”

He whakatikatika te mahi inaianei. I mua i te terenga ki Waitangi mō te rā o waitangi. Tōmuri, ki Pōneke. I mua i te tere rua mano maero te tawhiti, ki te wa kainga hei te paengawhawha.