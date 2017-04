E whakahōnore ana tētahi Kaipāpāho me tētahi Mārohirohi

Nō te rangi nei, ka tīmata ki te whakahōnore i te hunga i whakaingoatia ki ngā rārāngi hōnore o te Kuini i te tau hou me tona rā huritau i te Whare o Te Kāwanatanga ki Tāmaki Makaurau. He maha ngā Māori i tohua, pēnei i te ringa tohu whakaata, pāpāho reo Māori anō hoki a Reuben Collier.

He harikona nō te koroua i koraka tōna mōkai mokopuna hou i a ia e whiwhi ana i te tohu huanga ki te Whare Kāwanatanga ki Tāmaki Makaurau i te rā nei.

Hei tā Collier, “Hoi anō e koa nei te ngākau, ka mutu e tangi nei te ngākau ki te hunga kua mene ki te pō, ki a rātau nā rātau nei i para te huarahi, ki ngā kuia koroua o te motu, nā rātau ahau i whāngai ki te taro mārō ā wairua ā kiko.”

Neke atu i te 20 tau a Reuben Collier e mahi ana i te ao pāpāho, hei tāna, nōna te waimarie i whai wāhi ia ki raro i ngā pītau whakarei o te ao pāpāho Māori, kia puta ai ngā kōrero o te iwi Māori ki te motu whānui.

“Mā tenei waka o te ara papaho nei o te pouaka whakaata e puta ai te rongo Māori, ko roto ai i to tatau reo rangatira.”

He kaitaraiwa taraka a George Paekau. I te tau 2014 ka tūpono ia ki te kāenga, e kā ana te whare o tōna hoa noho pātata, he whanaunga ki a ia, ka mutu nāna anō wāna irāmutu tokorua i whakamāui ake i ngā ringa o Mahuika. I tēnei rā i whakanuitia te māia o wāna mahi.

“Instant reaction my bro, when I saw all the other neighbours standing around it pissed me right off. Excuse me, yea just seen them standing around aye nobody was doing nothing. So just took my silly self and just jumped over the fence and did what I did. Didn’t think bro, just did it,” hei tā Paekau, “It sounded like a jet, the roar of a jet. Jumped in the window, shut the door so it slowed down the flames and seen my nephews. The one on the ground was easier to pick up cos he was a baby, the one on the bed was a bit harder.”

E noho whakaiti ana a George Paekau i runga i te ngākau māhaki, ka mutu e whakahīhī ana tana irāmutu.

“My little nephew just keeps on going over and over, uncle saved me aye mum. He tells all his cousins all his friends. Privileged bro.”

Ka haere tonu tenei kaupapa whakahirahira tae noa ki te Paraire e tū mai nei.