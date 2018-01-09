E moe ana te whānau o tētahi pēpi takoto taumaha ki rō waka

He īnoi nā te whānau, kei te hohipera o Starship tā rātou pēpi e takoto taumaha ana, whai muri i te panatanga o te whānau i ngā rūma whānau o te hohipera ki ō rātou waka moe ai.

E toru marama te pēpitanga o Carlo Rahui, he mōrehu ia o ngā poka manawa e rua. Nā te tautoko o tōna whānau, tōna Māmā i hāpai ai.

E ai ki te Māmā a Carlo, ki a Georgina Rahui, "I just really rely on my family it's really hard when they've been pushed away."

I haramai te whānau a Georgina Rahui i Taupo ki te tautoko i a ia. I ohorere rātou i te wā i panaia rātou i waho i te rūma whānau o Starship, inaianei kei te moe rātou ki rō waka nā te nui o te utu mōtēra. 

I whakaatu te tuakana o Georgina i tā rātou wāhi moe ki roto i tā rātou waka, "So in here there's a single matress, we've had to sleep 3 people in here." 

I tohua te whānau kia wehe i runga i te whakatau, kāore a Carlo i te noho taumaha. Nāwai i whānau mate manawa mai, kua eke rā te whawhai ki paepae mōrearea.

Ko tā te tuakana o Georgina, ko tā Harmony Rahui, "He needs his whānau support around him to get better and recover from this."

E ai ki te Pāpā o Carlo, "It's pretty sad having people stay in their car especially when they've been supporting us you know that's not right."

He tamāhine anō tā te tokorua nō Ahuriri, he mate manawa hoki tāna.

E ai ki te Kaunihera Hauora ā Rohe, ehara te rūma whānau o Starship i te wāhi moe, he wāhi noho kē. I whai rūma te whānau ki Ronald McDonald House engari i mea mai te whānau ki a Te Kāea, mō ngā mātua a Carlo anake te rūma, kaua mō te whānau.

He wawata nui tō te whānau ki te whai wāhi noho mo te toenga o te wiki, ki te kore, ka moe tonu rātou ki roto i ngā waka.

