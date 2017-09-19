E hiahia ana ngā hapū o Patuharakeke kia āta tirohia ngā tūkinotanga

E mea ana Te Kaunihera ā-rohe o Te Taitokerau kāhore anō kia kitea he tūkinotanga nui ki te taiao i te rerenga kōhinu waka rererangi i pakaru i te paipa nui o Refining NZ, ki te takiwa o Ruakaka, i Te Taitokerau. Heoi anō, e hiahia ana ngā mana whenua o Patuharakeke kia āta tirohia e rātou ngā tūkinotanga.

E ahu atu ana a Juliane Chetham ki te wāhi i pāngia e te rerenga kōhinu mō tōnā wā tuatahi. Ko tāna he aromatawai i ngā kino me te whakahoki ripoata ki tana hapū o Patuharakeke.

Hei tana, "It is a concern because it is in the Ruakaka river catchment. Although we have been told by Regional Council that it hasn't got into any waterways, we just want to eyeball that for ourselves and we want to get access to the monitoring results that the Regional Council has been doing."

E ai tā Te Kaunihera ā-rohe o Te Taitokerau i puta i a Refining NZ he tata ki te waru tekau mano rita te pakaru mai o te kōhinu. Ahakoa tēnei, e mea ana e Te Kaunihera kāhore e nui ana te raruraru. I tēnei rā puta atu ai rātou ki te aromatawai, hēna, kua raruraru ngā manawa whenua.

Tā Refining NZ, e koke tonu ana ngā mahi whakatikatika i te paipa me te matapae tonu ka puta he kōhinu ki Wiri a te Rātapu.

"We don't have a clear idea yet as to how much jet fuel has been spilled and what extent of the spill is, and we just want to see for ourselves that it has been appropriately contained and learn a little bit more about the recovery operation that they've got going."

I tērā Taite, i pakaru mai ai te paipa kotahi rau whitu tekau kiromita ki te takiwa o Ruakaka. He paipa kōhinu tēnei mai i Marsden Pt ki Wiri i Tāmaki Makaurau.

"We really want to make sure that this doesn't likely happen again and we got questions for the refinery about the pipeline and how it's maintained and what the signage is like and to make sure that the people operating don't damage it again."

Ā te mutunga o ana mahi aromatawai ka whakatauhia e ia, hēna rānei me whai wāhi mai a Patuharakeke whānui ki te tirotiro i tēnei āhuatanga.