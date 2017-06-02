Cannabis compound a prescription medicine in NZ

Ka taea e ngā tākuta te tuku rongoa taru whakamāngina i te kore whakaae a Te Manatū Hauora. E ai ki te minita hauora tāpiri a Peter Dunne kei te whakakorea e Aotearoa ngā tikanga whakatiki mō taua rongoa kia noho ōrite tēnei whenua ki ētahi atu whenua o te ao.

Kua āheitia ngā tākuta kia tuku whakahaunga mo ngā rongoa hua rauhea.

Ko tā te Minita Awhina take Hauora a Peter Dunne, "Cannabidiol CBD which is a substance found in the cannabis plant which has potential therapeutic value is now being removed from the misuse of drugs act as a controlled drug so products comprising cannabidiol can now be prescribed for patients."

Kua tāe pai atu te karere ki te Tai Rāwhiti, ki te rōpu whakawhanake āhuatanga ōhanga a Hikurangi Enterprises, ko tā rātou hiahia kia tipuria he rongoa hua rauhea hei ngā rā e taka mai ana.

Ko tā Panapa Ehau, Hikurangi Enterprises, "It's really exciting it creates a lot of opportunities for job creation and utilizing a skill base that already exists within our community in the wider scheme of things it's a bit of a breakthrough for a lot of whanau around the motu that suffer from a number of medical conditions."

Heoi, ko te whakapae a Dunne, tērā tonu pea kei riro kē atu te rongoa i tāwahi, mahue mai ngā rohe.

"The evidence suggests contrary to the public noise is that there will not be a significant demand there will be some demand for patients who will benefit and that's good but I think that market economics are likely to dictate that the supply is more likely to from overseas products."

Ahakoa kua āheitia te tuku whakahaunga, tuatahi me whakaritea he panonitanga ture kia noho hara kore te rongoa.