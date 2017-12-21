Basque linguist exchanges language strategies with Māori

He mātanga reo nō Basque kei te toro atu ki ngā tohunga reo Māori o Aotearoa ki te whakawhiti rautaki whakarauora reo. Kua hui kē ia ki ngā tino rangatira o te reo Māori, pērā i a Tākuta Tīmoti Karetu, i roto i tana hīkoi ki te whakamana ake i tōna reo.

E pāpāho atu ana a Imanol Miner Aristizabal no Basque i ōna mātauranga mo tōna reo kia pakari ake ai tōna tū.

"We are struggling to normalise the language for the whole of our society."

Pēra i Te Reo Māori i tata ngaro te reo Basque, engari i ngā tau rima tekau kua hipa ka whakatipungia ko ngā māngai kōrero ki te kotahi miriona puta noa i te ao, he rua tekau ōrau neke atu hoki o nga kainoho ki Basque ka taea te kōrero.

"I came to Wellington to interview The Kohanga Reo Trust, Te Taura Whiri and other activists. For me it was an opportunity to see how we were doing and how you are doing and to share information and to share points of views."

He tekau mā wha tau ki mua i ako a Imanol i te kōrero Pākeha ki Aotearoa. Ko tāna nō taua wā rā, kua huri pai te tai ki te Reo Māori.

"Fourteen years ago Māori and the reo Māori revival process was focused in the Māori community and I realise they are not anymore. Things have started changing and opening. More Pākehā are learning Te Reo Māori and Māori is becoming more accepted from the whole society."

Ko tētahi wero ki tōna aroaro he whakamana i te reo Basque ki ngā wāhi mahi.