Ahakoa ngā piki me ngā heke ka angitū tētahi kaiwhiwhi tohu

Tekau ma whitu tau te pakeke o Lucas Walters kua roa e noho ana i raro i ngā manaakitanga a te kāwanatanga, ko ia tētahi i whakawhiwhia ki te karahipi Oranga Tamariki Tertiary. He toru mano tāra ka āwhina i aia i roto i ana whainga mātauranga a tēra tau.

Kua manawanui te hīkoi a Walters i roto i te pūnaha tiaki tamariki. Ahakoa ngā tūwehetanga, ka angitu tonu tōna haere.

"Coming through the system was hard, but these statistics that are put against me. It kind of inspires me to be better than what people have stereotyped me to be."

Neke atu i te whā mano whitu rau ngā tamariki i noho kaingarua i te marama o Pipiri, ā, neke atu i te rua mano waru rau o rātou, he Māori. Ko tā te kaimahi toko i te ora, ko tā Emma Ostman, ko te mahi a Oranga Tamariki, he poipoi i te hunga tamariki kia eke ki te taumata.

Hei tā tēyahi Kaimahi o Oranga Tamariki a Emma Ostman, "It is definitely a challenge for Māori children in care but it's up to us as an organisation. It's us as social workers bring that out in them because everyone has it in them and everyone deserves the same opportunity in life.”

Nōnā tata nei a Walters i pōtaetia i te kura tuarua, ahakoa e tekau mā whitu ōna tau, i eke ia i roto i āna mahi ā-kura. Ko tāna, he kōwhiringa tā te tangata kia eke, kia noho ngoikore rānei.

“Coming through a bad situation there's an ultimatum of two options. You come out as a better person or as a worse person, so I think you should always aspire to come out the other side a better person."

Ko tāna, ki te kore ōna kaitautoko, kāore e kore, ka mahue ia e te pūnaha tiaki tamariki o Aotearoa.

"I have so many people to thank, having had the support network that I've had. I feel that if I didn't have such great support then I would have probably just fallen through the system and struggled a little bit more."

E anga whakamua ana a Walters i runga i te ngākau pai, ā, ko tāna, he āheinga nui te whakawhiwhinga ki te karahipi Oranga Tamariki mō āna mahi whai umanga.