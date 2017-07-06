Abuse survivors call for public apology from State

Ko ngā tamariki i tūkinohia i raro i ngā tauwhirotanga a te kāwanatanga kua tuku karere horahora, petihana hoki ki te whare pāremata, ko te karanga, me puta he uiuinga tūmatanui, he whakapāha hoki. Neke atu i te kotahi rau mano ngā tamariki i tau ki raro i ngā tauwhirotanga a te kāwanatanga i ngā tau rima tekau me te ono tekau. Ā, he tokomaha o rātou i taitōkaitia, i patua, i whakawairangitia hoki.

He tāngata i tūkinohia i raro i ngā manākitanga a te kāwanatanga me a rātou kaitaunaki kei te whakatakoto petihana, reta hoki ki te aroaro o ngā mema pāremata.

Hei tā Karl Tauri (Pārurenga), "I got two words that I actually use. Psychological rape of a boy. I was locked in institutions solitary confinement at the age of nine and age of 11, 23 hours a day 7 days a week.

E ai ki ēnei whakaruruhanga o mua a te kāwanatanga kāore anō te iwi whānui kia mōhio pēhea nei te āhua o ngā mahi tūkino i te mea kāore anō tēnei take kia whakatewhangia.

Hei tā Tauri, "I want government to acknowledge that that actually happened to these kids because these same kids are still going through the system through the justice system through the prisons where's their children today?

I hua ake tēnei take i te reta i te marama o Hui Tanguru a ētahi tāngata rongonui, e karanga ana kia pakirehuatia ngā mahi tūkino ki ngā tamariki i raro i ngā manaakitanga a te kāwanatanga.

Ko tā Tauri, "We're standing outside parliament building. I don't see no Bill English, I dont see any, I actually see a couple of Members of the Maori Party here but come on.. if it was their child they would be the first ones to kick up a stink.

Hei tā Tupua Urlich, (Whakarongo Mai), "First of all they've done a review of child youth and family that lead to its immediate shutdown and rebuild. Here is a reason why they've made that restructure yet there's still no one here to hear their voice, it's pretty sad to be honest."

Ko te manako ka whakapāha te kāwanatanga, ka whakatū pakirehua hoki rātou.