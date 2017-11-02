$845k ka tohua e Marsden Fund kia mātai i te rā waka anake o te ao Māori

He rōpu kairangahau e whakatika atu ana ki te mātai i te rāwhara waka anake o te ao Māori. E ai ki te kaimātai pūeru Māori, e ai ki a Tākuta Catherine Smith, mā te rangahau ka tau ai te mātauranga mō te rerenga ki Aotearoa.

Ko Te Rā te ingoa o tēnei rāwhara, he morehu i te ao whakatere waka. E tautoko ana a Marsden Funds i ētahi rangahau kia āta mātaitia.

E ai ki te kaimātai pūeru Māori, e ai ki a Tākuta Catherine Smith, "I'm working together with Donna Campbell and Ranui Ngarimu to examine everything about the sail which is held at the British Museum currently."

Ko te mātauranga rāranga Māori, pītau ira, merowhītau hoki ka whakamahia kia whai māramatanga ki te rā nei.

"Bringing together that weaving knowledge, bringing together plant materials i.d, identifying the feathers, the skin on the sail and really documenting its structure, then we've got a whole package that we can bring that information back to New Zealand."

E ai ki a Tākuta Catherine Smith, he mātauranga ka puta mō te hunga e ngākaunui ana ki te whakarauora kaupapa waka moana, waka hourua hoki.

"The more we embed that knowledge in its cultural context, the more that we explore the relationship between things like Te Rā and the place they came from, we can only enhance our knowledge about how voyaging occurred and the importance of voyaging."

Kua tohu a Marsden Fund i te waru rau, whā tekau mā rima mano tāra kia whakahaerehia te rangahau mō ngā tau e toru e haere ake nei.