$30 miriona tāra kua ngaro ki ngā whare petipeti

Me kaha ake ngā whare petipeti moni ki te aukati i ngā tū kino o te mahi petipeti. Ko ēnei ngā kupu o te kaiwhakahaere Problem Gambling Foundation a Paula Snowden, i muri i te putanga o tētahi rīpoata e mea ana kaare ngā mahi tirotiro haere i te whai wā ki ngā wāhii petipeti iti hei aukati i ngā rarunga petipeti pēra i ngā waahi petipeti nunui.

Kāore tētahi o ngā whare petipeti moni i whakamātauria e Te Tari Taiwhenua i puta i te whakamātautau huna, he ture mō ngā whare petipeti.

Ko tā Paula Snowden, Kaiwhakahaere Tumu Mate Petipeti, "The law is here to protect people, these machines are not just harmless flashing lights & bells & whistles they are addictive by design people get caught in the trap of false hope."

Ki ngā wāhi rawakore, kotahi te pūrere petipeti kei ia whitu tekau mā rima tāngata, kei ngā wāhi whai rawa, kotahi kei ia whā rau ono tekau mā rima.

"You've got poor areas with lot's of machines in pubs & clubs where you would expect that the staff would know the patrons, have a relationship with them, none of them in the mystery shopper exercise passed the test and that's really bad."

I te tau rua mano ngahuru mā ono, neke atu i te toru tekau miriona tāra te nuinga o te pūtea i hoatu ki ngā kēmu moni i ngā pāpara kāuta.

"$30 million, where's that money coming from? It's not feeding children, it's not helping with housing and the machines are sucking the life out of people and we need to see host responsibility to respect people."

Ko tā Paula Snowden, he hononga tō te mahi petipeti ki te whakarekereke ā-whānau.

"The stress of loss of losing of going home and facing your family not having the money that they thought you had and the stress and the depression attached to losing all the time it does it creates family violence so if we could bring down gambling problems in NZ we could help with the family violence and of course it's more money for children. more money for housing."

Ka whakamahi Te Tari Taiwhenua i ngā hua o te whakamātautau huna kia heipūtia i ngā whare petipeti mōrearea.