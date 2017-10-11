23,000 te hunga kāenga kore ki Tāmaki

E ai ki ngā rangahau o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou ko Aotearoa tētahi o ngā whenua kino ake i te ao mo te hunga kainga kore. Kei tua atu i te rua tekau ma whā mano tāngata e noho taumaha ana ki Tāmaki, ā, kei te tipu tonu wērā whika.

Neke atu i te whā tekau tau a Victor Savage e moe ana ki ngā huarahi.

“My family actually kicked me out of my own house and that's how I ended up being on the street I've been on the street since I was 7 years old.”

Hei tā Marty Rogers o Te Puni Kōkiri, kei te takiwā o te rima rau e moe ana ki ngā huarahi o Tāmaki, whitu tekau ōrau he Māori.

“The number of Māori whānau on the streets is increasing and while today the focus is on those sleeping rough in Auckland it's actually widespread.”

E ai kia Lifewise neke atu i te 23,000 ngā tāngata kāenga kore ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Tokomaha ngā ratonga tautoko i tae mai ki te whakatinana i tō rātau aroha mō te hunga nei.

E ai ki a Marty Rogers, “It's income it's people ability to be employed to hold down jobs, it's people’s ability to access health services or addiction services so there's a whole of things that contribute to people sleeping rough.”

Nō nā tata nei a Victor Savage i whai kāenga i a Lifewife, ā, kei te akiaki ia i te hunga moe huarahi kia patua te whakamā, kia toro atu ki ngā ratonga tautoko.

“Support workers are here, to get the people off the street and get them into homes and if you want them they'll be there to support you. If you city mission or Lifewise if they come down approach you, if you they ask you if you're looking for a house they will help you, and I'll tell you this if you need more help I can help you as well.”

Ko tā Marty Rogers he mahi nui kei ngā pokowhiwhi o te Kāwanatanga e ara ake nei.

