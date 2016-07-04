Whetu Fala appointed to Māori Television Board

Experienced broadcaster and screen industry leader Whetu Fala has been appointed to the Board of Māori Television.

The appointment of Ms Fala (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Maru ki Taranaki, Samoa, and Rotuma) by Te Pūtahi Paoho, the Electoral College that represents Māori stakeholder interests in the governance of Māori Television, is for a three year period with potential to renew at the end of the term.

Māori Television Board Chair, Hon Georgina te Heuheu has welcomed the appointment of Ms Fala. “Whetu is a well-known figure in the screen and broadcasting industries in Aotearoa and overseas. She brings an impressive array of skills including experience in front of and behind the camera, and as a writer," she says.

“Whetu has a passion for telling our stories using small and large screen and I have no doubt her presence at the board table will add a rich dimension to our decision-making.”

Ms Fala replaces Cathy Dewes who joined the Board in 2007. Acknowledging Ms Dewes tenure, Mrs te Heuheu says, "Cathy’s wealth of knowledge and understanding of Māori language revitalisation, coupled with her experience in governance and leadership roles have had a significant impact on our direction and has served the Board well."

Mrs te Heuheu says the next three years will be particularly important as Māori Television upgrades its transmission to High Definition and embed its multi-platform and audience growth strategies. “Māori Television has a key role to play in contributing to the number of Māori language speakers and in promoting and protecting te reo Māori. This is best achieved through the transmission of entertaining and engaging content delivered across multiple platforms.”

Caption: New Māori Television Board member Whetu Fala.

