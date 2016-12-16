Tauākī Pāpāho

He tau kei tua o kapenga tēnei mō ngā kaipāpāho o Whakaata Māori. He tau kei tua o kapenga tēnei mō ngā kaipāpāho o Whakaata Māori. Mā ngā whakawhiwhinga angitū e ono mō ngā pūrongo hākinakina, ngā karere o ia rā, ngā take mohoa me ngā kiriata o te tau rua mano te kau mā ono.



E ai ki te Tumuaki Kawepūrongo - Take Mohoa a Maramena Roderick, he inawhai ēnei angitū mō āna kaimahi katoa.



“Ko ā mātou kaikawepūrongo o mua, o inaianei tonu e ihu mānea ana kia whaimōhio tōtika ana ngā kaititiro ki ngā kōrero o te wā – mā te tirohanga Māori. He tū whakahī mōku, ā, kua puta te ihu ki Aotearoa whānui. He mana tangata, he pūmau rātou ki te kaupapa, ā, ka kitea ake i roto i ngā mahi.



Kei muri te awe kapara, he kaimahi anō e pōkaikaha ana kia tūtuki ngā whāinga ia rā o te wiki. Ko ngā kaihautū, kaiwhakahaere me ngā kaimahi katoa. He whānau kotahi tātou. I te kore rātou nā mahi, e kore tātou i eke ki ngā taumata tiketike. Mā pango mā whero ka oti te mahi! “



Unprecedented year of awards for Māori Television Journalists



Māori Television journalists have had an unprecedented year of success and recognition winning six awards for work in sport, daily news, current affairs and feature films in 2016.



Head of News & Current Affairs, Maramena Roderick says her team deserves the recognition.



“Our journalists both past and present have worked hard to bring our viewers the most up to date news and current affairs stories – from a Māori perspective. I am so proud that they have been recognised nationally. They are dedicated, talented and passionate about our kaupapa – and that shows through in their work.”



“Behind them is another group of hard workers making sure our stories get to air every day of the week. They are the producers, administrators and operations staff. We are a team. Without everyone’s dedication, we could not achieve this kind of recognition. Mā pango, mā whero, ka oti te mahi!”



List of nominations and awards – 2016

Wepiha Te Kanawa - Sir John Wells Sports Journalist scholarship for stories on Native Affairs.

Raniera Harrison - NZ Herald DJ Cameron Young Journalist of the Year Award for stories on Te Kāea.

Iulia Leilua – Best Pacific Media Personality for stories on Native Affairs. Runner Up Massey University Māori Journalist of the Year for work on Native Affairs.

Aroha Awarau – SPADA Best script for feature film development. Finalist Lifestyle Magazine Journalist of the Year.

Maiki Sherman – Massey University Māori Journalist of the Year for work on Te Kāea and Native Affairs.

Renee Iosefa was also a finalist for Massey University Māori Journalist of the Year for work on Native Affairs.



