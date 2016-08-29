TINDER TAKES TO THE TELE IN NEW DATING SHOW

You can’t choose your family… but they can choose your partner! Māori Television’s newest dating show puts the power in the hands of the whanau as they choose a suitable partner for their single loved one.

The fun new dating show is gives singles a chance to meet their soulmate, in a blind date set up by their friends and whanau. Think tinder on television, hopeful suitors are paraded in front of a panel of the singles’ nearest and dearest and their suitability is determined.

Powerhouse Miriama Smith, star of Filthy Rich, Mt Zion, Shortland Street and winner of Best Supporting Actress, plays helpful host, guiding the hopefuls and putting suitors to the test with challenges set out by the whanau, with hilarious consequences.

The show guarantees some laughs, life lessons and even a bit of love as the contestants set out to find aroha.

Finding Aroha premieres exclusively on Māori Television on Thursday August 4th at 8.30pm

