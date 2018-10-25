Te Reo Māori the Big Winner at New Zealand’s Industry Awards

“We are very proud of the industry standard and excellence demonstrated in these awards in te reo Māori and we congratulate all the finalists,” he says.



Māori Television Finalists in NZTV Awards are:



Finalists in NZTV Best News Coverage and Best Live Events Coverage

Te Kāea’s 2017 General Election news coverage, dubbed Election Aotearoa, has been nominated for two awards category for Best News Coverage and Best Live Events Coverage. It is the first time that Te Kāea been recognised in a mainstream television industry awards category. The country saw unrivalled election coverage that mixed outside broadcasts and studio interviews and debates with live audiences.

ANZAC Dawn Service is finalist for the Best Live Events Coverage.



“We’re the only television network in the country that is totally committed to what ANZAC means to New Zealanders and we recognize this as a national day of remembrance and our dawn to dusk coverage reflects this,” says Mr Ikin.

Finalist in NZTV Best Director for Documentary/Factual

Peter Burger, Artefact, Greenstone TV, Māori Television.

Artefact, one of Māori Television’s premier documentary series for this year, is a finalist for Best Director for Documentary/Factual. An iconic series showcasing the nation’s stories, the six one-hour programmes beautifully captures the time-travelling encounters with Aotearoa’s taonga including our natural environment. Expertly hosted by Dame Anne Salmond, Artefact takes viewers on a journey from our bird life, forests and rivers, to undiscovered provincial store rooms, to some of the world’s most famous museums.

Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme

Ahikāroa, Kura Productions Ltd, Māori Television, Quinton Hita, Karen Te-Ō-Kahurangi Waaka-Tibble, Nicola Smith, Rachel Jean.

Huawei Mate20 Best Presenter: Entertainment

Anika Moa, Anika Moa: Unleashed S1, Rogue Productions Ltd, Maori Television / TVNZ On Demand.



Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Dion Schmidt, Wilbur: The King in the Ring, Notable Pictures, Māori Television.



Television Legend

Tini Molyneux



