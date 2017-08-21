SOMEDAY STORIES: SIX FILMS BY EMERGING YOUNG FILM-MAKERS FROM AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND

Six short films by emerging New Zealand film-makers go online in August and September 2017.

Each film is a personal take on the theme of sustainability by its director, all of whom are in their 20s.

Someday Stories delves into a broad range of topics: the right to be heard, gender representation, intergenerational compassion, the life of a refugee survivor, taonga puoro (traditional Māori instruments used in healing) and resilience in post-earthquake Christchurch.

The film-makers were teamed up with production mentors from the film industry for guidance and support as they made their film.

Their films will go online two per week (Mondays and Thursdays) at Māori Television On Demand and The Wireless from 24 August.

One of the films will also screen at Thecoconet.tv as it is made by a young Pasifika film-maker.

Here is the promo for the series: https://vimeo.com/228910776

Someday Stories is an initiative of The Outlook for Someday sustainability film project for young people. It is supported by NZ On Air, the New Zealand Film Commission and The Body Shop.

Here is information about each of the six films, including release dates and links to promos, publicity packs and downloadable high-resolution images:

PUORO

Release Date: Thursday 24 August

A story following the journey of Jerome Kavanagh, a young Māori practitioner of taonga puoro (traditional instruments used in sacred, ritual and healing ceremonies) as he revives ancient ancestral practices in our contemporary world.

Genre: Documentary

Producer/Director/Writer: Komako Silver

Co-Producer: Julie Zhu

Production Mentor: Kay Ellmers

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911099

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/puoro

COAST

Release Date: Monday 28 August

A young woman in a desperate situation finds unexpected compassion on a remote stretch of coastline.

Genre: Drama

Director/Writer: Alistair MacDonald

Producer: Sophia Seaton

Production Mentor: Fraser Brown

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228910903

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/coast

WHEN WE SPEAK

Release Date: Thursday 31 August

Three young poets navigate their identity through spoken word poetry.

Genre: Art House / Visual Essay

Producer / Director: Miliama Setefano

Writers: Zechariah Soakai, Kyla Dela Cruz and Liam Jacobson

Production Mentor: Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911183

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/when-we-speak

FRAGMENTARY

Release Date: Monday 4 September

Two teens in an earthquake damaged city go on a journey to rediscover the life in the cracks.

Genre: Drama

Director/Writer: Ellen Jones-Poole

Producer: Hannah Toulson

Production Mentor: Gillian Ashurst

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911053

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/fragmentary

A LIFE LIKE THIS

Release Date: Thursday 7 September

A young New Zealander and his father explore their family's refugee story as survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime.

Genre: Animated Documentary

Producer/Director/Writer: Isaiah Tour

Production Mentor: Leanne Pooley

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228910866

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/a-life-like...

DROP DOWN GLOBE

Release Date: Monday 11 September

Shakespeare as you’ve never seen her: remixed, remastered, and rediscovered.

Genre: Drama

Producer/Director/Writer: Stella Reid

Co-Producer: Laura Robinson

Production Mentor: Catherine Fitzgerald

Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911002

Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/drop-down-g...

