SOMEDAY STORIES: SIX FILMS BY EMERGING YOUNG FILM-MAKERS FROM AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND

Six short films by emerging New Zealand film-makers go online in August and September 2017.
Each film is a personal take on the theme of sustainability by its director, all of whom are in their 20s.
Someday Stories delves into a broad range of topics: the right to be heard, gender representation, intergenerational compassion, the life of a refugee survivor, taonga puoro (traditional Māori instruments used in healing) and resilience in post-earthquake Christchurch.
The film-makers were teamed up with production mentors from the film industry for guidance and support as they made their film.
Their films will go online two per week (Mondays and Thursdays) at Māori Television On Demand and The Wireless from 24 August.
One of the films will also screen at Thecoconet.tv as it is made by a young Pasifika film-maker.
Here is the promo for the series: https://vimeo.com/228910776
Someday Stories is an initiative of The Outlook for Someday sustainability film project for young people. It is supported by NZ On Air, the New Zealand Film Commission and The Body Shop.
Here is information about each of the six films, including release dates and links to promos, publicity packs and downloadable high-resolution images:
PUORO
Release Date: Thursday 24 August
A story following the journey of Jerome Kavanagh, a young Māori practitioner of taonga puoro (traditional instruments used in sacred, ritual and healing ceremonies) as he revives ancient ancestral practices in our contemporary world.
Genre: Documentary
Producer/Director/Writer: Komako Silver
Co-Producer: Julie Zhu
Production Mentor: Kay Ellmers
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911099
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/puoro
COAST
Release Date: Monday 28 August
A young woman in a desperate situation finds unexpected compassion on a remote stretch of coastline.
Genre: Drama
Director/Writer: Alistair MacDonald
Producer: Sophia Seaton
Production Mentor: Fraser Brown
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228910903
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/coast
WHEN WE SPEAK
Release Date: Thursday 31 August
Three young poets navigate their identity through spoken word poetry.
Genre: Art House / Visual Essay
Producer / Director: Miliama Setefano
Writers: Zechariah Soakai, Kyla Dela Cruz and Liam Jacobson
Production Mentor: Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911183
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/when-we-speak
FRAGMENTARY
Release Date: Monday 4 September
Two teens in an earthquake damaged city go on a journey to rediscover the life in the cracks.
Genre: Drama
Director/Writer: Ellen Jones-Poole
Producer: Hannah Toulson
Production Mentor: Gillian Ashurst
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911053
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/fragmentary
A LIFE LIKE THIS
Release Date: Thursday 7 September
A young New Zealander and his father explore their family's refugee story as survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime.
Genre: Animated Documentary
Producer/Director/Writer: Isaiah Tour
Production Mentor: Leanne Pooley
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228910866
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/a-life-like...
DROP DOWN GLOBE
Release Date: Monday 11 September
Shakespeare as you’ve never seen her: remixed, remastered, and rediscovered.
Genre: Drama
Producer/Director/Writer: Stella Reid
Co-Producer: Laura Robinson
Production Mentor: Catherine Fitzgerald
Promo: https://vimeo.com/228911002
Publicity Pack and Images: http://theoutlookforsomeday.net/gallery/2017/someday-stories/drop-down-g...
