REMARKABLE SERIES KAIRĀKAU NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

Media Release

September 2016

A kin to the The Dead Lands, Kairākau shed a light on the world of Māoridom like never before. Now, people around the globe can experience the action drama series, taking the audience inside the world of historic Māori warriors (kairākau) as they each battle for life and death.



The series is now available on demand internationally, bringing the opportunity to educate and inspire people around the world about te ao Māori.

Produced by Velvet Stone Media and choreographed by renowned kapa haka expert Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, Kairākau promises an adrenaline-filled, uncompromising view of Aotearoa’s finest warriors like you’ve never seen before.

Kairakua is available worldwide on demand at http://www.maoritelevision.com/tv/shows/kairakau/on-demand

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett

Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa

Maori Television

P: 09 539 7108 E: leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com

Laura Taylor

Junior Publicist

Maori Television

P: 09 539 7000 ext 9148 E: laura.taylor@maoritelevision.com