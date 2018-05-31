Presenting the finalists for the 2018 Matariki Awards

Announcing the latest celebration of Māori excellence in Aotearoa

Now in its third year, Māori Television’s Matariki Awards are back in 2018 with an impressive line-up of finalists recognised for their outstanding contribution to Māori achievement over the past year.

Twenty four finalists across eight categories will be honoured at this year’s ceremony, which is taking place at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Saturday 14 July and will be broadcast live on Māori Television.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison, the annual event celebrates a wide range of Māori achievement from sports and academia through to arts, culture and everything in between. The Matariki Awards aim to highlight and celebrate outstanding commitment to Aotearoa and kaupapa Māori.

“There’s an extraordinary Māori talent and achievement in Aotearoa across a broad range of fields and industries that deserves to be recognised,” said Māori Television Chief Executive, Keith Ikin.

“Each of the finalists across the eight categories are a beacon of Māori success and accomplishment. They help to nurture and support the growth of our language and culture – both in Aotearoa and across the world.”

The recipient of the Te Toi o Nga Rangi Lifetime Achievement Award, which began last year, will also be announced on the night to recognise the recipient’s influence on Māoridom.

The Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award will be presented to an individual who has made a significant and lasting impact on Aotearoa.

On the night there will be live performances from Ria Hall, The Brown Brothers and Maimoa.

Below are the awards being celebrated on the night:

Te Waipuna-a-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment

The arts and entertainment category finalists are acclaimed actress Rachel House, as well as visual artists Derek Lardelli and Graham Hoete aka Mr G.

Te Waitā Award for Sport

In the sports category, Black Fern Portia Woodman, wood chopping champion Jason Wynyard and All Black Rieko Ioane are nominated for the 2018 award.

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers

The 2018 Young Achievers Award category is bursting with impressive rangatahi Māori. Northland band Alien Weaponry, social entrepreneur Shay Wright and activist Pania Newton are the finalists for the award.

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business & Innovation

Business innovation and Māori initiatives are an important staple for New Zealand’s economy and future. The 2018 finalists are Animation Research Ltd, KONO NZ Limited, and Tai Tokerau Honey Ltd.

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health & Science

The Health and Science category includes finalists Dr David Tipene-Leach, Mike King and Dr Matire Harwood for their work to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders.

Te Ururangi Award for Education

Acknowledging the significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori or Māori knowledge sector, this year we celebrate Pem Bird, Dr Melinda Webber and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Rito with Fletcher Construction as finalists at this year’s awards.

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo & Tikanga

To celebrate their contribution to the revitalisation of Te Reo and Tikanga Māori, Mahuru Māori movement pioneer Paraone Gloyne, the Matewa Media Charitable Trust, and Jeremy MacLeod are nominated for the Te Waitī Award for Te Reo & Tikanga.

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community

Introduced last year, the Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community showcases groups and organisations playing a vital role in their region. The Māori Wardens, Hikurangi Enterprises, and Diana & Mark Kopua have all been recognised as champions of outstanding contributions to community programmes and initiatives.



Watch the Matariki Awards live on Saturday 14 July at 8.30pm on Māori Television or on demand at http://www.maoritelevision.com/tv/shows/matariki-awards-2018

