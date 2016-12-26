Peter-Lucas Jones appointed to the Māori Television Board

Experienced broadcaster and digital content leader Peter-Lucas Jones has been appointed to the Māori Television Board.

The appointment of Mr Jones by Te Pūtahi Paoho, the Electoral College that represents Māori stakeholder interests in the governance of Māori Television, is for a three year period with potential to renew at the end of the term. Mr Jones has tribal affiliations to Ngāti Kahu, Te Rārawa, Ngāi Takoto and Te Aupōuri.

Māori Television Board Chair Hon Georgina te Heuheu has welcomed the appointment.

"As General Manager of Te Hiku Media and as a native speaker of te reo Māori, Mr Jones brings significant expertise in the development of digital media platforms and a strong understanding of the needs of the youth and Māori language speaking audiences."

"He is an award winning broadcaster and gained recognition with Te Hiku Media at recent National Māori Radio Awards," says Mrs te Heuheu.

"Together with his experience as an appointee with the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa and as a Treaty Negotiator for Te Aupōuri, Mr Jones is well placed to join the Board," says Mrs te Heuheu.

Mrs te Heuheu says the next three years will be particularly important as Māori Television embeds its multi-platform and audience growth strategies.

“Māori Television has a key role to play in promoting and protecting te reo Māori and culture and this is best achieved through the transmission of entertaining and engaging content delivered across multiple platforms.”

Peter-Lucas Jones replaces Te Waihoroi Shortland.

“I acknowledge Te Waihoroi Shortland for the commitment and expertise he brought to the Māori Television Service. His deep knowledge of te reo Māori and tikanga, and experience in broadcasting has served the board well,” says Mrs te Heuheu.