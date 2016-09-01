PEOPLE’S CHOICE VOTING OPENS FOR THE STAGE

New Zealand’s first ever talent show with kapa haka at its heart is opening decision-making to the public, calling for them to vote and keep their favourites in the competition.

The first-of-its-kind competition has brought haka to NZ screens in a never before seen way, encouraging participants to fuse their dance talents and put haka at the heart.

The call is out for the public to vote for their favourite group and take them through to the semi-finals for their chance to battle it out for the incredible grand prize of $50,000.

Viewers can choose between former contestants Norris Studios, MTI-IHI, Te Hononga plus a yet-to-be-seen final team from this Thursday’s heat.

Head over to www.maoritelevison.com/thestage and cast your vote for the team you want to bring back. Voting opens on Thursday 1st September at 9.20pm and closes Monday 5th September at 5pm.

The Stage People’s Choice voting opens at 9.20pm on Thursday 1st September and closes Monday 5th

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett

Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa

Maori Television

