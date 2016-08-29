ONLINE SENSATION COMES TO TELEVISION

They have secured themselves thousands of online followers, and now first-of-its-kind series Hahana TV is making its debut on Māori Television.



Presenters Sonny Ngatai and Ashley Dykstra host the youth series, full of interviews with guest stars, advice sections and a lot of laughter. The series shines a spotlight of high-profile New Zealanders such as Parris Goebel, Scribe and vine sensation Jimi Jackson with guest appearances from Cohen Holloway, Tammy Davis and Shortland Street star Jayden Daniels.



The series is unique for youth in Aotearoa and strives inspire and educate viewers and encourage embracing Māori culture.



Hahana TV premieres exclusively on Māori Television on Thursday 11th August 2016 at 7pm.

