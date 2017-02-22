NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2nd ANNUAL MATARIKI AWARDS

Nominations are now open for Māori Television’s second annual MATARIKI AWARDS 2017 to be broadcast live from the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Friday 21 July 2017 at 8.30pm.

The Matariki Awards recognise Māori excellence across a wide range of disciplines – an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and our country.

Māori Television chief executive Paora Maxwell says the aim is to promote the contribution that Māori make to our society as well as the future of Aotearoa – New Zealand. Last year’s inaugural Matariki Awards were organised by Māori Television in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri. Winners included All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, educationalist Linda Smith, television presenter and teacher Scotty Morrison, young achiever Ezekiel Raui, dairy company Miraka Limited and sports event IronMaori while actor Cliff Curtis took out the supreme award.

“The Matariki Awards recognise extraordinary people whose creativity, passion and vision have enabled them to shine as beacons of success for all to see,” Mr Maxwell says. “Māori Television’s goal is for te reo Māori to be valued and embraced by all New Zealanders so this initiative is our opportunity to grow the use of the Māori language as well as celebrating Māori accomplishment to produce a stronger Aotearoa – New Zealand.”

Nominations for the 2017 awards are now open for the following categories which are named after the stars of the Matariki constellation – Ngā Whetū o Matariki:

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers – inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others.

Te Ururangi Award for Education – trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori or Māori knowledge.

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment – creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science – healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders.

Te Waitā Award for Sport – extraordinary men and women excelling in the sporting arena both at home and overseas.

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation – game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward.

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture.

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community – a new category in 2017 showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region).

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award – the overall winner selected from the 24 finalists who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Nominations close on March 30 2017. Anyone may submit a nomination and self-nominations will also be accepted. To place a nomination, go to the Māori Television website – www.maoritelevision.com – or for more information, email matariki@maoritelevision.com.

For more information, images or interview requests, contact Matariki Awards 2017 researcher Vanessa Bidois on mobile 021 068 6458 or email vanessa.bidois@maoritelevision.com