NATIVE AFFAIRS WEIGHS IN ON SUICIDE IN AOTEAROA

As our suicide rates continue to devastatingly rise, award winning journalist Kim Webby travels around the country and into the homes of different Kiwis to share their experiences and ways we can all help prevent suicide.

During July 2015 to June 2016, 579 Kiwis took their own lives, the highest number on record. We have the worst suicide rate in the developed world for 15-19 year olds and the second highest rate for 25 and under. Māori suffer the highest suicide rates within this, at 129 deaths. For these reasons, the kōrero around suicide must continue to happen – more openly, honestly and proactively – in order to lend a true hand to our neighbours.

The three part documentary series on Native Affairs will delve into the hearts and minds of people from all ages and walks of life, where they open up to Kim about the deaths that have impacted their lives, the pain they’re dealing with and what they believe needs to be done to create a brighter future for those struggling.

Viewers will see Kim’s visit to Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi in West Auckland with Mike King, which explores his very honest and personal perspective on mental health that he shares with a group of high school students, providing hard truths and strong offerings of solutions. It also documents Kim’s time in Hawke’s Bay to learn more about suicide prevention from a grassroots organisation that has been operating for the past ten years.

The Native Affairs three-part focus on suicide premieres Tuesday 11th July at 8:00pm. Also available On Demand.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, please reach out to the groups that are always there to help you;

24/7 FREE HELPLINES

Lifeline - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757

Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Youthline - 0800 376 633 or text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Your local Rural Support Trust P - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)