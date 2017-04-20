MAY MUSIC MONTH ON MĀORI TELEVISION

Māori Television’s Tuesday Festival Documentaries have the ultimate line-up for all things music this May, on TV and on demand.

New Zealand Music Month is nearly upon us, and with that yearly celebration of music in mind, Māori Television have curated the very best international music documentaries to amp up your screens this May. We invite you to experience the life stories of world renowned musical artists and reminisce on some of the most defining decades in music, all from the comfort of your living room.

The Tuesday Festival Documentaries begin the musical takeover from the 2nd of May with the premiere of “Soundtrack for a Revolution”, which explores the 1950's and 60's Civil Rights Movement and highlights the struggles fought by young African-American activists and the important role that music played during this momentous time in history.

Two NZ International Film Festival favourites make their free to air television debut, with NZ Director Florian Habicht’s documentary “Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets”, capturing the legendary Sheffield band Pulp in their last hometown performance and “20,000 Days on Earth”, a dramatization of day 20,000 in the life of musician and cultural icon Nick Cave, showcasing his intimate and extremely frank insights into the music world.

Get your music fix at any hour as each documentary becomes available online on www.maoritelevision.com for seven days after each broadcast.

From soul to rock ‘n’ roll, from the rise to fame to the lows of the creative process, Māori Television have got you covered. See the full line-up below;

Nick Cave in 20,000 Days on Earth

