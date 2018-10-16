Māori Television Welcomes Review on Māori Media Sector

Māori Television fully supports the Government’s review of the Māori broadcasting sector. “We welcome the opportunity to be part of a review that will ensure that Māori Television is future proofed and fit for purpose in a rapidly changing digital environment,” says Chief Executive Keith Ikin.

The review announced by the Minister for Māori Development will consider the funding, delivery, retention and access to te reo and tikanga Māori programming content, and alignment to Public Broadcasting.

“As New Zealand’s indigenous television broadcaster, we aim to be the leading source of Māori and te reo Māori content across multi-platforms. We continue to be committed to providing high quality, engaging and entertaining content that contributes to the promotion and protection of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori,” says Mr Ikin.

Māori Television recently announced details of its strategic refresh which responds to the shift in audience behaviour to create opportunities for growth and innovation in a digital-first environment.

Māori Television broadcast more than 9,000 hours across multi-platforms during the last financial year including more than 2,000 hours of language learning and 2,000 hours of rangatahi content.

According to recent research1 :

11% of the recent increase in language ability among all Māori aged 15+ can be attributed to Māori Television; and

30% of the increase in understanding Māori culture and receptivity towards te reo Māori among non-Māori can also be attributed to Māori Television.

“We are proud of our achievements and are excited about what the review may bring about for the future of te reo Māori and Māori broadcasting,” says Mr Ikin.

ENDS

Vienna Richards

Head of Communications | Tumu Whakapā

Email: vienna.richards@maoritelevision.com

Mobile +64 21 246 0196

1 Māori Television and Te Māngai Pāho Māori Language Effectiveness Research Project undertaken by Colmar Brunton.