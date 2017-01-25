MĀORI TELEVISION SHOWS THE WAITANGI STORY

All Waitangi coverage will be available on Māori Television and www.maoritelevision.com



Māori Television holds a strong reputation for producing and promoting the best of local content, bringing Aotearoa’s stories to the small screen.



From shearing to secondary school basketball, to the Dead Lands TV premiere, Māori Television is your eyes and ears on the ground, and this Waitangi Day promises the same. Māori Television shares a full day of coverage dedicated to this extremely important part of Aotearoa’s history.



A range of programs will tell everything Waitangi, such as What Really Happened, covering the lead up to the signing back in 1840 right through to Te Kaea, reporting live from Te Tii marae, Waitangi, for the yearly ceremony.



See the line-up below, and please enquire for any image/opportunity requests.

Monday 6th February

9.30am R & R (Premiere)

Hosted by Robert Rakete, R&R sees discussions focusing on lifestyle issues and popular culture.



12pm-4pm Lost in Translation (Omnibus)

Mike King retraces the journey of the Treaty of Waitangi, interviewing descendants of those who signed and didn’t, to uncover the real story of what happened.



5.30pm Te Kaea (News)

Broadcasting live from Waitangi, the Te Kaea news team will provide on the ground coverage. (LIVE)



7.30pm Waka Huia 2015 Waitangi Special

Six Kaumatua from around NZ provide insights on leadership, the environment, education, spirituality, politics and Te Reo Māori and culture.



8.30pm Waitangi – What Really Happened

Gavinn Strawhan’s entertaining docu-drama following the days leading up to and including the signing of the treaty.

On-demand episodes can be viewed on www.maoritelevision.com.

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa Amy Frecklington Junior Publicist

P 09 539 7108 M 021 912 935 P 09 539 7000 ext 9148 M 021 026 93844

E leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com E amy.frecklington@maoritelevision.com