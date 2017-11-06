MĀORI TELEVISION TO SCREEN FREE TO AIR COVERAGE OF THE MĀORI ALL BLACKS GAMES

The Māori All Blacks are about to deliver their special style of rugby and Māori culture to Canada and France for their two-match end of year tour. Māori Television will be bringing you all the action free of charge, kicking off this Saturday at 8.30pm.

With ten new players being named for the squad, the team takes on a very different look from the Māori All Blacks side that played against the British and Irish Lions in June. The competition will surely be running hot as the Canadian team will be using Saturday’s fixture to prepare for their next chance to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup; prompting home team fans to snap up more than 65% of tickets in 3 days, marking the fastest ticket sales ever for a game in Canadian rugby history.

The Māori All Blacks then follow the All Blacks to Europe where they will play the French Barbarian side in Bordeaux, France next Saturday.

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan states; “This short tour is a great opportunity to take the Maori All Blacks to new audiences. It’s only the third time we have played Canada and it will be our first visit to Vancouver.



“Our match against the French Barbarians opens what will be a special weekend of rugby in France, as we play in Bordeaux on the eve of the All Blacks Test match against France in Paris.



“I’m very proud to be part of this team, and I am excited about what the next few weeks will bring,” he said.

Māori Television – Game Schedule



Saturday 4 November – 8.30pm

Māori All Blacks v Canada

BC Place

Vancouver

Saturday 11 November – 4.00pm

Māori All Blacks v French Barbarians

Stade Chaban-Delmas

Place Johnston

Bordeaux

For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett Senior Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa Matua Shanlea Hibbs Junior Publicist

P 09 539 7108 M 021 912 935 P 09 539 7013 M 021 737 046

E leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com E shanlea.hibbs@maoritelevision.com