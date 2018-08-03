Māori Television reiterates call for E Tū union to settle pay dispute

Māori Television remains committed to working with the E Tū Union to bring to a close a prolonged collective bargaining process in the interest of its staff.

Chief Executive Keith Ikin says the offer of a base pay rise and a payment based on individual performance made during talks is equitable with non-union members and consistent across the organisation.

“We believe the offer put forward to the union at talks yesterday is both fair and reasonable and supports the organisation’s performance-based remuneration approach,” Mr Ikin says.

“We are disappointed that the union has taken a position that appears to be more about public posturing than supporting its members. A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that our viewers are not impacted by any potential strike action and that they can continue to enjoy our programmes.

“We remain committed to progressing the deal and reaching an agreement in the interest of providing certainty for Māori Television staff in the union collective.”

