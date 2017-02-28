Māori Television online viewership of Te Matatini 2017 increases

Māori Television’s online viewership of Te Matatini shows an overwhelming increase from the 2015 event. Te Matatini is New Zealand’s largest kapahaka event involving 47 teams competing for 18 trophies and is held biennially. Māori Television is the main broadcaster of the event and is the broadcasting ‘Home of Haka’.

Chief Executive Officer Paora Maxwell says the growth of demand for viewing content online reflects how audiences now wish to watch big events such as Te Matatini and has resulted in a decline in traditional television viewing.

“New Zealand’s media landscape is dynamic and we are going through an exciting period of change to reflect changing viewer behaviour. The total live stream views over the four days of Te Matatini was 297,886 compared with 129,000 in 2015. And total video views over the four days amounted to 1,133,591 (includes live stream, pre-rolls and on demand) compared to 546,000 in 2015,” says Paora Maxwell.

“Congratulations to all those involved in the success of Te Matatini 2017. I would like to acknowledge Te Matatini Festival Committee & Executive, the organisers, all of our Sponsors and especially the host iwi Ngāti Kahungunu. It was an amazing event and we should all be extremely proud. I would also like to congratulate all the participating teams for their commitment to Māori performing arts and for playing a vital role in keeping our language and culture alive,” says Mr Maxwell.

“We are very proud of our coverage, which resulted in a cumulative engagement of close to 860,000 people. Our Te Matatini content is taking our language and culture to viewers on-air and online nationwide and as far away as Australia and the USA.”

Online and Livestreaming

Total live stream views over the four days = 297,886 compared with 129,000 in 2015.

Total video views over the four days = 1,133,591 (includes live stream, pre rolls and on demand) compared to 546,000 in 2015.

10,000 sessions were recorded from the USA – most of them from Hawaii and California.

135,000 sessions were recorded from Australia.

http://www.maoritelevision.com/haka/home-haka

