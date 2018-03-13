Māori Television invites nominations for the third annual Matariki Awards

E ngā iwi o te motu, tēnā rā koutou katoa.

Māori Television invites nominations for the third annual Matariki Awards to be held at the Auckland Museum on Saturday 14 July 2018.

The Matariki Awards recognise and celebrate Māori achievement across a range of disciplines – and is an opportunity to acknowledge and honour those individuals and organisations whose passion, innovation and dedication is making a difference to our communities and our country.

The awards are organised by Māori Television in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Māngai Pāho. Last year’s winners included champion canoeist Lisa Carrington, Te Puea Memorial Marae which opened its doors to help the homeless, young achiever Julian Dennison, film maker Taika Waititi who received the supreme award and Sir Mason Durie who was named winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations for the 2018 awards are now open for the following categories which are named after the stars of the Matariki constellation – Ngā Whetū o Matariki:

• Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers – inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others.

• Te Ururangi Award for Education – trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori or Māori knowledge.

• Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment – creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts.

• Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science – healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders.

• Te Waitā Award for Sport – extraordinary men and women excelling in the sporting arena both at home and overseas.

• Te Tupu-a-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation – game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward.

• Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture.

• Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community – a new category in 2017 showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region).

• Te Toi o Ngā Rangi Lifetime Achievement Award – an individual who has made outstanding contributions in their field over their career.



Nominations close on 13 April 2018. Anyone may submit a nomination and self-nominations will also be accepted. To place a nomination, go to the Māori Television website – www.maoritelevision.com – or for more information, email: matariki@maoritelevision.com



lease take this opportunity to profile and promote extraordinary people whose selflessness, creativity and vision make us proud to call Aotearoa – New Zealand home.



For interviews: Charmaine Ngarimu – Communications Manager ph 021 221 3839, Leanda Borrett – Senior Publicist ph 021 912 935