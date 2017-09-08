MAORI TELEVISION HERALDS TE WIKI O TE REO MĀORI 2017 WITH EXCLUSIVE LIVE PERFORMANCE AND BESPOKE SHARABLE CONTENT.

Māori Television has something for all levels of te reo Māori this Māori Language Week 2017 and is proud to launch proceedings with an exclusive live streamed concert from some of NZ’s most loved performers. Hosted by Matai Smith, the hour long celebration features the first live performance of Nau Mai Rā, Dave Dobbyn’s te reo retake of his unofficial NZ anthem ‘Welcome Home’ which released this morning. Maimoa Music, stars of Voices Of Our Future and co performers on this special single release also premiere their brand new track and perform their top 10 chart hits. The live stream is available to view on Sunday 10 September from 7.30pm through www.maoritelevision.com.

Throughout the week, Māori Television discovers and shares what drives people to engage with te reo Māori in the channel wide campaign, #REOREASONS.

Te reo experts including Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Stacey Morrison and Jack Tame state what’s moved them about knowing the language.

Tammy Davis, Miss Kihi, Jimi Jackson and a cast of others bring the funny to create everyday scenarios where doing the te reo mahi will get you the treats.

Our tamariki take to the streets to gage how much te reo we really know.

Household names identify what pushed them to embark on the reo learn our national language.

In an unprecedented effort to get the kupu out there, Māori Television is making all #REOREASONS content available to download from Monday 11 September for use by corporates, councils, media and schools throughout the week. To access content and publicity stills go to maoritv.com via an FTP client with username: mlw@maoritv.com using password: Ykfime6Yp.

Premiering shows further underpinning the language learning journey include new irreverent bilingual game show Funny Whare. Hosted by Stacey Morrison with team captains Te Arahi Maipi and Kimo Houltham, a slew of celebrity guests all compete for $1000 for their chosen charity. Tākaro Tribe, the te reo cartoon also makes it’s highly anticipated debut.

Throughout the week Māori Television will also cover other celebrations of te reo Māori including the live stream of the Māori Language Parade held in Wellington, along with a week of programming expertly curated to celebrate the language. In the digital space, the launch of new giphy.com platform brings a new form of social expression and relevance of te reo Māori to our youth. Go to www.giphy.com/maoritelevision or your favourite social platform and search ‘maori’ to start sharing.

No matter what your level of te reo Māori, Māori TV says don’t be shy, Kōrero Mai.

Go to maoritelevision.com/tv/shows/te-wiki-o-te-reo-maori-2017 to view On Demand.

