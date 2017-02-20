Māori Television to deliver their most extensive Te Matatini broadcast yet

Māori Television will be leaving no platform unturned with the live coverage of the National Kapa Haka festival, Te Matatini 2017, in both English and Te Rēo next month.

Broadcasting live from Hawkes Bay Sports Park, Hastings, Māori Television will be showcasing Aotearoa’s most prestigious Māori performing arts event, commencing broadcast through linear and digital from Thursday 23rd February and continuing on to the finals on Sunday 26th February.

Anchored by Kapa Haka experts Mātai Smith, Chey Milne and Kahurangi Maxwell, the 11 hour daily broadcast will provide coverage of all performances from all rōpū, with the digital broadcast additionally providing live English commentary of the unfolding events on stage, courtesy of translation service Hakarongo Mai.

For others who prefer their content bite sized, Luke Bird – judge of The Stage: Haka Fusion and ex performer for Northland’s Hātea Kapa Haka - will be amongst the action on the ground delivering regular updates via Snapchat throughout the festival. Māori Television’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will also be providing more up close and behind-the-scenes haka than you can handle.

Thousands of Kapa Haka performers, tutors and composers, young and old, bring Kapa Haka to life every day - at home and on the marae, in schools and communities and at regional, national and international events. Te Matatini showcases this impassioned dedication from New Zealand’s and Australia’s finest performing artists, drawing in over 1,800 elite competitors and 35,000 festival goers from all over the nation to attend this biennial event. With a record 47 teams registered for the Hastings competition, 2017 promises to bring the biggest and best Te Matatini to date.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Linear on Freeview channel 5, and Sky channel 19

Preliminary competition - Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th February – 8.30am – 7.30pm

Te Matatini Final - Sunday 26 February – 8.30am – 4.30pm

Daily 3 hour highlight show screens on Māori Television from 8.30pm – 11.30pm

Digital broadcast at www.maoritelevision.com including live Māori to English translation courtesy of www.hakarongomai.com

Digital content can be viewed across New Zealand, Australia and the United States of America. For further information on the Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival - www.tematatini.co.nz

