Māori Television continues to lead the way with local content

Māori Television continues to be the leading free-to-air broadcaster to play the most local content.

NZ On Air’s 2016 Local Content New Zealand Television report released today showed that Māori Television led all other free-to-air broadcasters of local content with 5184 hours – equivalent to 86% of its schedule. That compares with 40% for TVNZ 1 and 39% for Three.

The report highlighted that of the total number of hours of its broadcast - Māori Television played 990 hours of local content during prime time broadcast hours (6pm-10pm) - again leading all free-to-air broadcasters. That compares with 734 hours for TVNZ1 and 684 hours for Three.

CEO Paora Maxwell says New Zealanders are increasingly wanting to watch programmes that reflect their lives and who they are.

“Our strategy is based on inclusivity – providing local content for all audiences as well as being a portal to the Māori world - taking the Māori language and culture into the homes of all New Zealanders.”

“We achieve this by working with local producers to deliver unique locally made programmes, producing our own programmes in-house, accessing relevant international content and by providing coverage of events of significance to all New Zealanders,” says Mr Maxwell.

Other results for Māori Television in 2016

- General Factual content was the highest volume genre of local content on Māori Television.

- Māori Television had a shorter daily transmission time compared to other channels.

- While local content in prime time was down 202 hours from 2015, this was due to more international programmes including children’s programmes reversioned in te reo Māori which are not counted as local content in the report.

- Entertainment was the largest genre during prime time.

