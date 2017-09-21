MĀORI TELEVISION CONTINUES COMMITMENT TO BASKETBALL COVERAGE WITH THE LIVE STREAM OF THE SCHICK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Māori Television will again be giving viewers a chance to follow all the tournament highs and lows with the digital livestream coverage of the 2017 Schick Championships Secondary Schools Nationals, due to hit screens on the 2nd to the 7th of October.

Coming in hot from the Central Energy Trusts Area in Palmerston North, Māori Television will be livestreaming 4 games per day during the tournament, screening 24 games in total. Viewers are able to choose between English or te reo Māori commentary through www.maoritelevision.com, and are also invited to call the shots through external sports commentary app, Spalk. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for your opportunity to commentate side by side with some very special basketball fans through the Spalk platform.

This marks the third year Māori Television have supported the tournament and furthers the channel’s commitment to providing free sport coverage to all New Zealanders. Mike Rehu, Māori Television’s Head of Content states, “Māori Television is extremely proud to be involved with this Secondary Schools tournament. The take up in basketball participation is popping in Aotearoa and we see young rangatahi (Māori youth) over-indexing in involvement and success. The ability to be able to stream in multi-lingual commentary during the week is a great asset and we are happy to present our communities with a live, unique and free content proposition.”

The Schick Championships have been held in New Zealand since its inception in 1968.

This year will be the first time it is called the Schick Championships, with Schick New Zealand coming aboard as the title sponsor.

Over 850 students from more than 70 schools from throughout the country attend the event, to compete for the ‘A’ and ‘AA’ titles. The ‘A’ tournament is for schools that have a roll of less than 600 pupils for co-ed schools or less than 300 for single sex schools. The ‘AA’ tournament is for schools with school roles over those figures.

Along with access through Māori Television, the public can also follow the event on www.NZ.basketball and through @BasketballNZ social media channels. The tournament hashtag is #SchickChamps. For further information on the Spalk platform go to www.spalk.co.

The Schick Championships live stream will be available to view globally from Monday 2 October to Saturday 7 October through the Māori Television website. Delayed coverage will be available to view on linear from 1pm, Saturday 7 October.

