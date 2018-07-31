Māori Television calls on E Tū union to settle pay dispute

Māori Television has called on the E Tū Union to ratify and bring to a close a prolonged collective bargaining process in the interest of its staff. Since initiation of negotiations 10 meetings have been held with a view to seek a resolution.



Chief Executive Keith Ikin says the offer of a base pay rise and a payment based on individual performance made during recent mediation and talks is consistent across the organisation.



“We believe that Māori Television has been proactive in engaging with the union, and the offer put forward at recent talks is both fair and reasonable and supports the organisation’s performance-based remuneration approach,” Mr Ikin says.



“We are disappointed to learn of potential of strike action on August 8 via the media. A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that viewers are not impacted by the action and that they can continue to enjoy our programmes.



“We remain committed to progressing the deal and reaching an agreement in the interest of providing certainty for the 27 affected Māori Television staff in the union collective.”



