Māori Television calls on E Tū union to settle pay dispute

Māori Television has called on the E Tū Union to bring to a close a prolonged collective bargaining process in the interest of its staff.

Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says the offer of a base pay rise to reflect inflation and a payment based on individual performance was made during mediation and is consistent across the organisation.

“”We believe the offer put forward to the union at recent talks is both fair and reasonable and supports the organisation’s performance-based remuneration approach,” Mr Maxwell says.

Māori Television remains committed to progressing the bargaining process and reaching an agreement in the interest of providing certainty for its 26 employees in the union collective.

ENDS

