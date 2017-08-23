Māori Television Board welcomes the appointment of entrepreneurial business woman Maru Nihoniho

Chair of the Māori Television Board Georgina te Heuheu welcomes the appointment of business woman Maru Nihoniho (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) to the Māori Television Board. Ms Nihoniho is an experienced board director and is the owner, managing director and producer of the award winning company Metia Interactive in Auckland.



“We welcome Ms Nihoniho to the board and are excited by the entrepreneurial skills, digital expertise and business acumen that Ms Nihoniho will bring to our organisation,” says Mrs te Heuheu.



Metia Interactive produces and designs games and multi-media applications for both entertainment and education. Ms Nihoniho is one of the few female developers in Aotearoa-New Zealand.



In 2011, a game developed by Metia Interactive won a World Summit Award in the category e-Health and Environment. The game, SPARX, is an educational tool developed to help young people combat depression and anxiety.

Ms Nihoniho was appointed by the Crown and replaces Kiwa Digital Media Founder Rhonda Kite.



