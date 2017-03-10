Māori Television are Turning up the Haka

Māori Television are bringing kapa haka to your livings rooms with new shows “The Ring Inz” and “Haka Life”, premiering March 22nd and 23rd.

Te Matatini may be done and dusted, but Māori Television are making sure you continue to get your haka fix in the fresh new wave of shows lined up for this year.

“Haka Life” gets down to the real nitty gritty of kapa haka, providing the best yet behind-the-scenes look at the trials, tribulations and triumphs of Ngā Tūmanako kapa haka as they journey to Te Matatini 2017. The series follows new parents, talented musicians, practiced leaders, kapa haka couples and returners to the group who all hang their hopes on making the final cut and walking away with the national title. Viewers will see whether all their commitment and sacrifice will be worth it.

“The Ring Inz” promises to deliver a comedy-drama approach to the highs and lows of choosing the haka life. There are bold characters and a collision of relationships, making for a crazy crew with a burning passion for kapa haka. It’s all laughs and set on a marae, celebrating the individual quirks that make us who we are and the achievements that can be gained when we all band together. These actors are no strangers to Aotearoa screens, with Hori Ahipene playing Teepz and Whāea Mavis, Katie Wolfe as Nanny Fanny and Roimata Fox as Koakoa.

You won’t want to miss the season premieres- “Haka Life” on Wednesday 22nd at 9:00pm and “The Ring Inz” on Thursday 23rd at 9:00pm.



For more information, image or interview requests, please contact;

Leanda Borrett Publicist, Kaiwhakaputa Amy Frecklington Junior Publicist

P 09 539 7108 M 021 912 935 P 09 539 7000 ext 9148 M 021 026 93844

E leanda.borrett@maoritelevision.com E amy.frecklington@maoritelevision.com