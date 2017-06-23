Māori Television and Fairfax Media announce partnership today

Māori Television and Fairfax Media announced a partnership today that will feature Māori Television’s news videos on the Stuff website.

Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says the relationship with Fairfax opens a new window to the Māori world and allows stories which reflect a Māori perspective to now reach a wider and more diverse audience.

“Stuff reaches more than two million New Zealanders every month.* This is great exposure for our news and current affairs,” he says.

“This opportunity provides benefits for both Fairfax and Māori Television. Our news team has a wealth of experience and expertise in reporting on issues from a Māori perspective. Our stories cover a wide range of issues that affect all New Zealanders.”

“We value the development of this relationship which will ensure that many more New Zealanders are better informed of indigenous issues.”

The Māori Television content featuring on Stuff will include stories from Te Kāea and Native Affairs. Stuff will also be drawing on Māori Television’s coverage of the Māori electorate seats and other political issues affecting Māori in this year’s General Election.

“This is just the first step in showcasing Māori Television content on Stuff. We will also see syndication of some of our other content in the near future,” says Mr Maxwell.

Māori Television videos can be accessed on this link.

www.stuff.co.nz/national/maori-television

* Nielsen Online Ratings

